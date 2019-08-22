Mumbai: 32 lakh apply for 32,000 Class 3 & 4 jobs

Mumbai: Ever since the State government launched its mega recruitment drive in January, there has been an overwhelming response, regardless of the category of positions open.

So far, 32 lakh people have applied for 31,888 vacancies at the Class 3 and 4 levels, in 13 state government departments -- meaning there are roughly 100 contenders for one post.

The 13 departments which are hiring include agriculture, forests, livestock, finance, fisheries, public works, groundwater survey and development, rural development and others.

More than 11 lakh people have applied for 13,514 Class 3 vacancies at the Gram Vikas Vibhag, while at the livestock department, as many as 452 applications have been received for 729 positions -- approximately 3.29 lakh have applied for the same.

The flood of applications indicates the lack of jobs in the private sector for youth coming from Tier-2 and 3 towns, who are the main contenders for these positions.

In rural areas, government jobs are perceived as offering lifelong security, so entry-level jobs are no deterrent, according to experts.

Since the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations, government employees have benefited from various government schemes. This is another incentive for lakhs to apply for 31,888 vacancies.