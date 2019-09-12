Mumbai: 30 hours water supply cut in Dharavi from tomorrow as BMC to carry out major repair work

Mumbaikars brace yourself 30-hour water supply cut in Dharavi from today. On Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's hydraulic department will undertake 30 hours repair work, to fix a major water leakage from a 96-inch pipeline supplying drinking water to Dharavi area of G/North ward.

According to DNA, During the work, starting at 10 am, water supply to Dharavi and few other areas will remain suspended. The leakage was detected on August 30 on the service road of Western Express Highway near Bandra (east). Locals from the area complained that millions of litre of drinking water have since gone down the drain.

BMC officials have said that it took them almost two to three days to locate the leaking pipeline as it was 30-feet below the ground surface. Chief Engineer Hydraulics department, Shrikant Arghade told the DNA that as per plans the work will be carried out from Friday for which they will be suspending the water supply in areas like Dharavi of the G/north ward for 30 hours- between 10am on Friday to 4pm on Saturday. Once the water supply is suspended, the BMC officials will have to first de-water the pipelines, which will mean draining out close to 30 million litres of water from the pipelines to begin repairs.