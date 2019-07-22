Mumbai: 3 try to extort Rs 8 lakh from government engineer, held

Aurangabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly threatening to defame a government official and demanding `8 lakh in Aurangabad on Sunday, a senior police official said.
“MSEDCL chief engineer Suresh Laxman Ganeshkar had approached police on the issue after which a trap was laid in the afternoon.
Uday Arun Palkar, Bhanudas Shankar More and Amol Sandu Salve were arrested while accepting money from a clerk at the complainant's office,” Inspector Ashok Giri said.
“They had threatened to get articles published in newspapers against Ganeshkar if he did not pay `8 lakh,” Giri said.
