Mumbai: 3 try to extort Rs 8 lakh from government engineer, held

Aurangabad: Three persons were arrested for allegedly threatening to defame a government official and demanding `8 lakh in Aurangabad on Sunday, a senior police official said.

“MSEDCL chief engineer Suresh Laxman Ganeshkar had approached police on the issue after which a trap was laid in the afternoon.

Uday Arun Palkar, Bhanudas Sha­nkar More and Amol Sandu Salve were arrested while accepting money from a clerk at the complainant's office,” Inspector Ashok Giri said.

“They had threatened to get articles published in newspapers against Ganeshkar if he did not pay `8 lakh,” Giri said.