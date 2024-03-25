Mumbai: 3 Killed As Speeding Biker Rams Into Man Crossing Road At 4 AM

Representational image | Pexels

Two bike-borne men and a pedestrian were killed in a road accident on Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road in Ghatkopar during the early hours of Monday. The police said that Sameer Mustafa and Muzaffar Badshah, both residents of Ashok Nagar in Sakinaka, were headed towards the south direction on their bike. At around 4am, Sameer started speeding near Sai Hotel and struck a pedestrian, identified as Suresh, who sustained grievous injuries, including those to the skull.

A police official said that the rider presumably lost control and rammed into Suresh, who was crossing the road. He was thrown several metres away. The official said that the accident was captured on the CCTV camera in the area. The bike, too, skidded for at least 80-90 metres, killing both the rider and the pillion.

Owing to the crashing sound from the accident, several locals were alerted and reached the spot. None of them could recognise Suresh, as the accident had almost crushed his face. All three were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital but were pronounced dead.

The Ghatkopar police reached the hospital for formalities and identification of the victims. While Sameer and Muzaffar were identified from their documents, Suresh was identified much later; he lived close to the accident spot.

As per procedure, an FIR has been registered against Sameer for causing death due to negligence, and rash driving, among other sections, of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act.