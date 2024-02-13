 Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Murdering Carpenter With Paver Block During Street Altercation In Sakinaka
Mumbai: 3 Arrested For Murdering Carpenter With Paver Block During Street Altercation In Sakinaka

The altercation between Suheb and the accused occurred when Suheb accidentally brushed against them as they were passing by.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 03:23 AM IST
article-image

The Sakinaka police arrested three persons within six hours after they killed a 22-year-old carpenter in Sakinaka on Sunday. A case was filed on Sunday late night and the accused were arrested on Monday. The victim Mohmmad Suheb, a resident of Kolhapur Estate, Yadav Nagar Khairani Road, was attacked with a paver block near SJ Studio at 2.41pm on February 11.

Details of case

Police inspector Pankaj Pardesh said, “The accused Anas Shaikh, 21, Gulfraj Khan, 25, and Afzal Sayyad, 24, all from Sakinaka, were arrested on Monday at 3.33am. The altercation between Suheb and the accused occurred when Suheb accidentally brushed against them as they were passing by."

He said the altercation escalated into a physical assault. The accused hit him with a paver block and flew away, leaving Suheb unconscious on the road. Bystanders gathered, but no one initially admitted him to the hospital. Subsequently, people took Suheb to Paramount Hospital.

As per the victim’s brother, Saddam Ansari, Suheb had gone out to bring food. As he didn’t get back for over two hours, Saddam contacted him and Suheb said he would be home within 20 minutes. Soon, Saddam received a call from his cousin, who sent a photo via WhatsApp, revealing serious head injuries to Suheb. Rushing to the hospital, Saddam learned that Suheb had been pronounced dead by the doctor.

The FIR was registered under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

