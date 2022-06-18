Mumbai: 29-year-old held for burgling former employer's house

A 29-year-old Madhya Pradesh native who allegedly burgled his former employers' residence, decamping with valuables worth over Rs 34 lakh, was traced and arrested within 48 hours of the case being reported to the police.

According to the Dindoshi police, the burglary was committed in the Malad residence of a city based lawyer, who stays in Upper Govind Nagar with her family. The police said that the family returned from a trip to Varanasi on Thursday evening to find the cupboard in their bedroom broken open and cleaned out. An inventory of the cupboard revealed that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 34.41 lakh was missing from the house.

“We made inquiries with the complainant to check if there were any current or former employees that were suspected and they told us that they had recently terminated the services of one Akshaykumar Jatav (29), who used to work as their domestic help. We checked his cellular location and found that he had been in Mumbai but had left the very day that the burglary was committed. We then checked his current location and found it to be in Indore in Madhya Pradesh,” said assistant police inspector Chandrakant Gharge, Dindoshi police station.

A team immediately left for Indore and using advanced location tracking methods, tracked him down to the Indore Market on Friday.

“Jatav hails from a village around 50 kilometres from Indore and was looking for a hotel to stay the night, so that he could proceed to his native place on Saturday. We intercepted him and recovered all of the stolen jewellery from his possession,” Gharge said.

Jatav was subsequently brought to Mumbai and placed under arrest. He was produced in court on Saturday and remanded in police custody till Monday, officers said.