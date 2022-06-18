Navi Mumbai: Over 3,000 new Covid cases reported under NMMC in June

Photo: PTI

According to the civic body's data, more than 3,000 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in June this year.

While there have been no reports of deaths in the city for more than three months, the number of active cases continues to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit after the last Covid wave, reached 1,681 on June 17. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50.

Navi Mumbai in past one week, reported between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid. At present, 1,351 people are in home isolation while 23 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26 under NMMC jurisdiction.