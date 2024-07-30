 Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Motorist Succumbs To Injuries After BMW Crash On Worli Sea Face; Driver Charged
Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Motorist Succumbs To Injuries After BMW Crash On Worli Sea Face; Driver Charged

According to police, the driver of the BMW, Kiran Indulkar, had dropped his employer at a five-star hotel in Worli and was searching for a car park when he rammed into Vinod Lad, 28.

Mumbai: 28-Year-Old Motorist Succumbs To Injuries After BMW Crash On Worli Sea Face; Driver Charged

Mumbai: A scooterist has died while receiving treatment at Nair Hospital a week after he was struck down by a BMW on Abdul Gaffar Khan Road near Worli Sea Face.

Indulkar encountered a large speedbreaker and accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the car to speed up and collide with Lad’s scooter, officials said, adding that the 28-year-old suffered severe head injuries.

After the collision, Indulkar rushed Lad to Nair Hospital, where he was in a coma and receiving treatment in the ICU. He passed away last Saturday, a relative confirmed.

Lad, a graduate, was employed by a company in Thane and was going to get married in December. He had celebrated his birthday just four days before the accident.

The police have charged Indulkar, following a complaint filed by Lad’s cousin, Kishore Lad, who works at the DN Nagar police station. Three high-profile accident cases have been registered at Worli station this month.

