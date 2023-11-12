Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Worker Dies During Crane Operation At Night; Contractor Booked For Negligence | Representational image

A 27-year-old worker was allegedly killed due to the contractor's negligence, as reported by the BKC police. The deceased, identified as Upendra Yadav, worked as a ringer assisting in crane operations.

The tragic event

According to the FIR, Yadav and his cousin were employed by Mega Engineering Infrastructure Ltd at a site in the Bandra-Kurla Complex. On November 9, around 2 am, contractor Suraj Singh Bora instructed the duo to park the crane. Yadav initially refused, citing government restrictions on night-time work. However, Bora insisted on completing the task, emphasizing the need to clear the area for morning traffic.

Death due to negligence

Yadav then assumed the ringer position on the crane, and shortly after it started operating, he approached his cousin, lamenting that an iron object had flown from the crane's rolling chain and struck his stomach. Immediately, Yadav's peers transported him to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla West. After preliminary treatment, doctors advised shifting him to another hospital due to a lack of facilities. Subsequently, he was taken to Surana Hospital, Chembur, where treatment began, but he succumbed at around 5:20 am.

Alleging that the mishap occurred because Yadav wasn't provided with safety equipment, his brother filed a case against Bora under section 304(a) (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)