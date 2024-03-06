 Mumbai: 26,951 Stray Dogs Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines In 5 Days
Rabies is a preventable viral disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.

SHEFALI PARAB-PANDITUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 09:28 PM IST
Mumbai: 26,951 Stray Dogs Given Anti-Rabies Vaccines In 5 Days | FP Photo

The BMC has vaccinated 26,951 stray dogs in the anti-rabies vaccination drive between February 26 to March 1. The civic body undertook the initiative in collaboration with Worldwide Veterinary Services–Mission Rabies (WVS-MR).

The mass vaccination campaign was conducted by a team of trained professionals equipped with safe and effective rabies vaccines. International volunteers, dogcatcher teams, students of Mumbai Veterinary College, members of NGOs and local feeders also participated in the mega drive. Each team included a vaccinator (veterinary nurse), a handler (trained veterinary assistant), a net catcher and a data collector.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease often transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal. The virus infects the central nervous system of mammals and can even lead to death.

According to the 2014 census, there are 95,000 stray dogs in the city. However, the number has doubled in the last eight years and just 30% of canines are vaccinated. The initiative is the BMC’s step towards fulfilling its pledge of vaccinating around 1.3 lakh (70%) stray dogs out of their total population by March.

