 Indore: 70 Dogs Vaccinated Under Rabies-Free City Drive
Indore: 70 Dogs Vaccinated Under Rabies-Free City Drive

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 08:17 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Seventy stray dogs were vaccinated in the Musakhedi area on Sunday under the rabies-free city campaign being run by Indore Municipal Corporation. Officials said that the stray dogs were given rabies vaccination by the organisations running the ABC programme. Local residents also cooperated in the campaign.  A similar vaccination drive would be undertaken in other areas of the city too in order to make the city rabies-free.  

Under the campaign, the municipal corporation has begun a survey to identify areas which are hotspots of dog bites. Along with this, area-wise workshops will be organised to spread awareness among citizens.  Municipal commissioner Harshika Singh on February 28 had conducted a meeting of the rabies city task force to make the city rabies free. 

The commissioner instructed that an awareness campaign against dog bites be run through associate institutions in the city. She also instructed to conduct vaccination as per requirement in areas where more dog bite complaints are being received.   Apart from Indore, a campaign for rabies free city is being run in other cities of the state including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain and Ratlam. The objective of the campaign is the safety of citizens as well as animals.  

