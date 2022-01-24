Mumbai: 26-year-old mechanical engineer held for duping Andheri woman of Rs 35,000

A freshly passed out mechanical engineer was nabbed by Saki Naka Police for cyber fraud for siphoning off ₹35,000 from an Andheri-based woman by luring her with a lucky draw. Soon after a complaint was registered with the police, the investigators sought all the bank details and call data records (CDR) of the accused, following which the 26-year-old Samarjyoti Das was nabbed from Kolkata.

The accused is a part of a gang involved in duping citizens after making random calls luring to use the app and promises that their mobile number will win the lucky draw and siphoned in lakhs of rupees.

According to police, the incident occurred on September 24, when the victim received a call informing her that her number was selected for a lucky draw and she stands a chance to win an iPhone 11 and a laptop if she shops from an application.

Subsequently, the woman downloaded the application, shopped for ₹5,000 and later shared the four-digit code with the accused over the call, only to realise that four fraudulent transactions were made from her account.

She immediately alerted the police and lodged a company, following which they began a probe. During the investigation, police traced Das through the Internet Protocol address, the bank details and the CDR.

A detailed investigation also revealed that this was Das' first job after he got in touch with the gang. Police said that the team is looking for more accused who have duped many others using the same modus operandi.

"We have sought bank details in which there are multiple money inflows credited to Das account from victims accounts," said the police.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:40 PM IST