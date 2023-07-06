Mumbai: 26 Vehicles Buried In Chunabhatti Landslide; None Injured

At least 26 vehicles parked at Rahul Nagar, Near Vasantdada Patil Engineering College, Eastern Express Highway, Chunabhatti east were buried under the debris of landslide which occurred there on Wednesday morning. No injury has been reported.

According to fire brigade department the road near the site suddenly caved in as work of Raunak Group Construction was going on. Around 20-24 two-wheelers and 2 four-wheeler vehicles were reported trapped under the debris.

SRA issues stop work notice to builder

SRA has issued stop work notice to Raunak Group who was constructing the building under SRA project. The Mumbai Fire brigade and Police which reached the spot, sealed the entire area to avoid further mishap. Work of extracting vehicles out of the debris was conducted till late evening.

Chief Fire Brigade Officer, Ravindra Ambulgekar said, "No one was found injured or dead in the incident. It was level one call for us, one fire engine and ambulance were on the spot. Our Jawans along with the help of construction workers and BMC officers had checked whether anyone was trapped inside. During the search operation, more soil started slipping. So with the help of BMC staff, we decided to make some strong base to enter the caved-in land. Our search operation will continue tomorrow."

Assistant Municipal Commissioner, Dhanaji Hirlekar said, "The shore piling was broken due to load mud, which caused a landslide during the construction of 3 level basement. This is an approach road to the neighboring college. There are no other buildings or structures around the location," Hirlekar added.

He further said, "The building project comes under SRA. They had also visited the spot and issued stop-work notice to the builder. The SRA is the proper authority to take further action against the builder."

SRA project under progress at Chunabhatti

SRA project is under progress at Chunabhatti near eastern express highway. The work of five wings was going on, out of which the work of three wing has been completed. No one resided in the building. SRA had issued notice to the builder before monsoon that he should take precautionary measures and should take care that no untoward incident happened during monsoon season. Raunak building construction firm was constructing basement for the car parking. SRA has directed builder not to start work again till the investigation gets over.

Landslide incidents

June 28, 2023 --- A land was caved in at Magathane Metro station.

June 25, 2018--- a wall had collapsed at Dosti complex at Wadala in the incident Parking lot of the building was caved in. Many vehicles had trapped inside.

