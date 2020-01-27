'Mumbai 24 hours': Why food truck owners are not ready to hit the streets all night

Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, will now officially remain open round-the-clock with the Maharashtra Cabinet approving its 'Mumbai 24 hours' policy allowing malls, multiplexes and shops to function day and night from today, January 27.

Tourism Minister and CM Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who is said to be the prime mover behind the policy is bringing food trucks to the spotlight. Aaditya told PTI, "In the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Nariman Point near NCPA, a lane will be opened for food trucks. Food inspectors will keep a watch on them. If rules on solid waste management, decibel limits and law and order are violated, there is provision of a lifetime ban".

We spoke to popular food truck owners in Mumbai who have been running food trucks around the city for years, and here’s their take on the new move.

Bombay Food Truck that has been operating since 2015 houses a fleet of 3 food trucks. The owner Ashish Sajnani, who is the Founder of The Food Truck Association India and the Director of OPA Hospitality seconds the decision. He states, “It’s a great move and finally to see some legality and permissions and opening up to the concept of food trucks. We are awaiting to read the guidelines and policies and hoping the trucks can function all day in the future.”