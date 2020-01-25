Mumbai 24x7 will save travel costs, create jobs: City youth

Mumbai: Youngsters comprising of students and working youth have welcomed the decision to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from January 27. Youth residing in the city along with foreigners and visitors transiting through Mumbai are happy as they will be able to find food, go shopping, find a past-time and also save money spent otherwise on late night commute.

Working youth claimed the biggest relief is the savings spent otherwise on late night high-priced cab rides as restaurants and shops will be open all night. Kartik Chawla, a working youth said, “Both auto rickshaw and taxi rides are high-priced post midnight. We can save up that cost and chill at a restaurant if we ever get late.”

Finding good quality food will be much easier without any dependency on online delivery systems, say youth. Vailankani Rozario, a working youth said, “We cannot find good food nearby after clubbing as very few restaurants are open post 1:30 am. The restaurant are at far off places and we literally have to travel and spend money. The online food delivery services take a lot of time and as not all restaurants are open. This decision will provide solace to all of us who wander for food after a late night party.”

Students living in hostels claimed they can pass time by heading to a multiplex or spend time at a food joint inside a mall if they are past their curfew time. Deepshika Mehta, a student living in a girl’s hostel, said, “Instead of wandering at Marine Drive or walking and changing streets to avoid the attention of both strangers and patrolling police, we can now go to a multiplex and watch a movie till early morning. We can also sit at a cafe or a food joint inside a mall which is safe as there will be staff too.”

Foreign tourists stated they will benefit as the usual fast-food chains will stay open. Amanda Georgia, a yoga instructor from Italy who visits India regularly, said, “Mumbai is often the transit airport and it becomes difficult to find any restaurant post 2 am. Now, we can at least find the usual fast-food franchises all night.”

In addition, youngsters revealed it will open employment opportunities and create more jobs. Sahil Mayekar, a restaurant manager, said, “We will need staff for the night shift. This will help create more jobs for the youth.”

The youth of Mumbai are happy with the recent decision of the state following the proposal of state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray to allow malls, 9multiplexes, shops and restaurants to function 24x7.