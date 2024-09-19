Mumbai: 23-Year-Old Vikhroli Man Dead, 4 Others Critically Injured After Being Thrown From Bridge In Wrong-Way Joyride At Sion Circle; Visuals Surface

Images from the scene of the accident |

Mumbai: A 23-year-old man from Vikhroli tragically lost his life in a road accident on Wednesday morning at the Sion Circle Bridge. The victim, who was riding triple seat on an Activa travelling in the wrong direction, fell from the bridge and landed outside a housing society, where he died on the spot. The incident also critically injured four other individuals.

The deceased victim has been identified as Animesh More, a resident of Tagore Nagar. More was riding triple seat on an Activa (MH 03 EK 6057) with his two friends, Amol Kunchikarve, 20, and the driver Vignesh Sarvade - residents of the same locality.

About The Incident

According to police officials, the trio were returning home after attending Ganpati Visarjan processions. At around 3:45 am, with the roads being empty, they decided to take a joyride on the wrong side of the Sion Circle Bridge, travelling southbound in the northbound lane.

At the same time, another motorcycle, a Benelli TNT 300 (MH 04 JZ 4842), driven by Ashfaq Ansari, 28, and ridden by pillion passenger Mehendi Syed, 30, both residents of Govandi, was heading towards Mumbai. Taking advantage of the empty road to speed, both vehicles were travelling at high speeds and collided with each other.

According to traffic police officials who first arrived at the scene, the collision's impact was so severe that all the occupants of the vehicles were thrown off the bridge, except for Animesh More. “The intensity of the crash was such that More, who was reportedly seated on the third seat, was thrown over the edge of the bridge and fell outside Shivranjani Society, located below the Sion Circle Bridge,” said a police official.

Initially, when police arrived at the scene, they believed the accident had injured four people. However, they later discovered More’s body several feet away from the bridge.

Read Also Mumbai Accident: Drunk Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Road After Being Hit By Car

All the injured were taken to Sion Hospital, but More was declared dead before arrival due to severe injuries to his back, skull, legs, and chest. The others are currently in the ICU receiving treatment. Police reported that their conditions are critical, as none of them were wearing helmets, leading to significant head injuries.

On Wednesday night, police stated that they were still in the process of registering an FIR. Officials confirmed that none of the injured were driving under the influence, but noted that they were driving without helmets, speeding, and on the wrong side of the road. In this case, police are likely to charge Vignesh Sarvade with culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.