Mumbai: 22-year-old man held for duping businessman of Rs 23 lakh

Mumbai: The South region cyber cell has arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly duping a South Mumbai-based businessman to the tune of over ₹23 lakh. The accused identifed as Kamran Ansari, a resident of Bihar, contacted the victim's bank in which the latter's copper company has a current account and asked then to urgently transferred the money. The bank, as well, after verifying the original mobile number and email-ID of the victim transferred the money based on fraudulent papers.

According to the police, the incident took place on August 2 when the bank manager from Girgaon bank where victim's company has an account received a call from an unknown number. The caller posing as the company owner told the bank manager that his cheque leaflets had been exhausted and he has made RTGS payment urgently.

Soon he shared details of three accounts in which money had to be transferred on the bank's official mail ID. The fraudster sent the details on company's letterhead and his email ID was similar to that if the victim, said police.

Since mail was received very late when bank was about to close its day's operation, the manager transferred the money in the three given accounts.

An hour later, the victim rushed to the bank complaining them about the fraudulent transaction. It was then the bank officials verified the mobile number and email ID and realised their mistake. They immediately contacted RTGS cell asking them to stop the transaction however by the time the accused had already withdrawn the money.

After the case was reported to the South region cyber cell, they tried to trace the accused with the help of his mobile numbers and bank details. However, North region cyber cell which was also behind Ansari arrested him from Bihar. Later his custody was handed over to South region cyber cell, said officials.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 08:40 PM IST