 Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Brutally Killed In Gang Fight Over Bursting Crackers In Sion Koliwada
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: 22-Year-Old Brutally Killed In Gang Fight Over Bursting Crackers In Sion Koliwada

Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Brutally Killed In Gang Fight Over Bursting Crackers In Sion Koliwada

The victim, Gupta, along with his friends, was bursting crackers in the narrow lane when one of the accused allegedly asked him to move the activity to a more secluded area. This led to an altercation, initially involving a few individuals but soon escalating as more people joined in.

Aishwarya IyerUpdated: Saturday, November 02, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Mumbai: A 22-year-old man, Vivek Gupta, was brutally killed by unidentified men in the Sion Koliwada area early Friday morning. The Antop Hill police have detained five individuals in connection with the murder.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. in Maharashtra Nagar, Kokri Agar, under the jurisdiction of Antop Hill police. The victim, Gupta, along with his friends, was bursting crackers in the narrow lane when one of the accused allegedly asked him to move the activity to a more secluded area. This led to an altercation, initially involving a few individuals but soon escalating as more people joined in.

Read Also
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 19 Days Into Investigation, Motive Behind NCP Leader's Assassination...
article-image

“It began as a verbal dispute that seemed to end quickly,” said a police officer. “However, one of the accused returned with his wife, brother, and a weapon, which was used to stab the victim. After the stabbing, everyone fled. Police reached the spot and rushed the victim to Sion Hospital. At around 3:30 a.m., doctors declared him dead due to severe injuries and blood loss.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Youth Attempting To Sell Firearms Smuggled From Nagpur; 2 Pistols,...
article-image

Police confirmed they have detained five suspects involved in the incident. They have been identified as Karthik R. Mohan Devendra, his wife, Karthik Kumar Devendra, Vicky Muthu Devendra, and Miniappan Ravi Devendra. By evening, following interrogation, all five suspects were placed under arrest on charges including murder, unlawful assembly while armed with a deadly weapon, rioting, criminal intimidation, and intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's Liberation
Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze
Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam Remain At Large
Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam Remain At Large

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's...

Mumbai: Jains Celebrate 'Moksha Kalyanak' And 'Jain New Year' In Honor Of Bhagwan Mahavir's...

Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze

Mumbai: 6 Fire Incidents Reported On October 1; 3 Injured In Major Girgaon Blaze

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: '50-100% Rise In Assets Of Defectors,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) MP...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: 20 Days After Gunning Down NCP Leader, Main Accused Shivkumar Gautam...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Lakdawala Developers To Refund Homebuyer ₹17 Lakh Plus Interest...

Mumbai: Consumer Commission Orders Lakdawala Developers To Refund Homebuyer ₹17 Lakh Plus Interest...