 Mumbai: Crime Branch Arrests Youth Attempting To Sell Firearms Smuggled From Nagpur; 2 Pistols, Ammunition Seized
Due to a rise in cases of weapons being smuggled from other states into Mumbai, the Mumbai Police launched a special operation to crack down on traffickers.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Friday, November 01, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Representative Image

The Crime Branch's Unit Nine officers have arrested a 27-year-old man named Sonu Likhanlal Bhandari, who allegedly brought deadly weapons from Nagpur intending to sell them in Mumbai. Originally from Nagpur, Bhandari was found in possession of two country-made pistols and three rounds of ammunition.

Due to a rise in cases of weapons being smuggled from other states into Mumbai, the Mumbai Police launched a special operation to crack down on traffickers. During this campaign, Senior Police Inspector Daya Nayak received information indicating that firearms had been brought from Nagpur for delivery in the Santacruz area. Acting on this tip-off, a team led by DCP Vishal Thakur and officers API Utkarsh Waze, Mahendra Patil, Bhosale, Mhalskar, Shinde, Gavte, and Chougule conducted surveillance in plain clothes near Tilak Road, Valia Chambers in Santacruz.

