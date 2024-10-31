Baba Siddique Murder Case: 19 Days Into Investigation, Motive Behind NCP Leader's Assassination Remains Mystery For Mumbai Crime Branch

Baba Siddique Murder Case | X | Baba Siddique

Mumbai: Nearly 19 days have passed since the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, but the Mumbai Crime Branch has yet to uncover the motive behind his killing. In the case, the Crime Branch has arrested 15 suspects, including key accused Sujit Singh, but the motive remains shrouded in mystery.

This leaves the pressing question that what was the main reason behind Baba's murder? Joint Commissioner of Police for the Mumbai Crime Branch, Lakhmi Gautam stated that, The investigation is still examining all angles. "We are exploring every aspect, and only after the investigation will we be able to reveal the motive," further he said.

On October 12, Baba Siddique was shot and killed. Following the murder, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's name surfaced, and this was confirmed with the arrest of the 15th suspect named Sujit Singh in the case. According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the current investigation suggests that Baba Siddique was killed as part of a contract killing. It was discovered that the Bishnoi gang was hired for this, but the reason behind it remains unclear.

While Zeeshan Siddiqui has hinted at an SRA (Slum Rehabilitation Authority) angle in each of his statements, the Crime Branch has yet to find any evidence to support this. Two key suspects, Shubham Lonkar, Shooter Shivkumar and Zeeshan Akhtar, are still absconding, and until they are apprehended, it will be difficult for the Crime Branch to pinpoint a motive.

Although the involvement of the Bishnoi gang has come into light, it remains to be seen how long it will take to uncover the motive behind Baba Siddique's murder.