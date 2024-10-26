 Baba Siddique Murder Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Finds Link To Anmol Bishnoi, Names Him Wanted Accused In Remand Copy
Mumbai Police recently arrested a suspect from Punjab who had connections with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, according to police statements provided in court

Megha KuchikUpdated: Saturday, October 26, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly provided weapons and financial support to co-accused Dharmraj Kashyap through Sujit Singh, 32, the fifteenth accused, who also assisted Kashyap with accommodation. | File Images

In the murder case of NCP (Nationalist Congress Party – Ajit Pawar faction) leader Baba Siddiqui, a new twist emerged on Saturday. In court, the Mumbai Crime Branch claimed they found a link to Anmol Bishnoi and, for the first time, named him as an wanted accused in the remand copy.

Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, allegedly provided weapons and financial support to co-accused Dharmraj Kashyap through Sujit Singh, 32, the fifteenth accused, who also assisted Kashyap with accommodation. Mumbai Police recently arrested a suspect from Punjab who had connections with Lawrence Bishnoi's brother, Anmol Bishnoi, according to police provide statement in court. However, a senior police officer later denied Anmol Bishnoi’s involvement, stating that his name was mistakenly included in the remand copy.

The Crime Branch has show Shubham Lonkar, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, and Shivakumar Gautam as wanted accused along with Anmol Bishnoi.

On October 25, the Crime Branch detained 32-year-old Sujit Sushil Singh from Ludhiana. Sujit is an associate of the primary accused, Mohammed Zeeshan Akhtar, who remains at large. Sujit reportedly had financial transactions with other arrested suspects, including Dharmraj Kashyap, Ram Kanojia, and Nitin Sapre. The Esplanade Court has remanded Sujit to police custody until November 4.

On Saturday, the Crime Branch presented 11 accused in Esplanade Court. The first three accused, Guramail Singh, Dharmraj Kashyap, and Pravin Lonkar, were sent to judicial custody. The fourth accused, Harish Nishad, was remanded to police custody until October 28. The crime branch seized a weapon from Harish Nishad. 

Meanwhile, other accused  Nitin Sapre, Ram Kanojia, Sambhaji Pardhi, Chetan Pardhi, 

Pradeep Thombre, and Bhagwat Singh have been remanded to police custody until October 30.

