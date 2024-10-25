 NIA Announces ₹10 Lakh Bounty On Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Anmol; Adds Him To Most Wanted List
Friday, October 25, 2024
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for the arrest of Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Anmol is chargesheeted in two NIA cases registered in 2022. His name gained attention recently in connection with ongoing investigations in Mumbai, particularly related to activities involving a political party.

Anmol is also wanted in connection with a shooting incident that occurred outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence earlier this year.

The announcement is part of NIA's ongoing efforts to apprehend individuals involved in organized crime and related activities. Authorities are urging anyone with information on Anmol Bishnoi's whereabouts to come forward.

Anmol has been linked to various criminal activities and is considered a significant figure in organized crime. Authorities believe that his apprehension could provide crucial insights into broader networks involved in illicit operations across the region.

As the NIA intensifies its efforts to track down Anmol, officials are urging the public to come forward with any information that could aid in his capture. This announcement underscores the agency's commitment to combating organized crime and enhancing public safety.

The move comes almost nine months after the NIA seized several illegal arms and ammunition, along with incriminating documents, digital devices and cash, in a massive multi-state crackdown in three cases relating to conspiracies and activities of the banned Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Lawrence Bishnoi Crime Syndicate, among others.

A total of 32 locations in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, as well as Chandigarh, were raided in January by the NIA teams as part of the mega operation. The seizures in the searches included two Pistols, two magazines and ammunition, along with cash amounting to Rs 4.60 lakh, besides documents and digital devices.

The cases in which the NIA swooped down in January were related to the terror activities being carried out by the BKI, a banned terrorist organisation, and the terrorist-gangster networks operating in the country. Such activities include smuggling and induction of terrorist hardware, such as arms and ammunition, explosives and IEDs, across the borders. The terror hardware is being used by operatives/members of terror outfits and Organized Criminal Syndicates for carrying out bomb explosions, targeted killings, extortions, terror funding of terror outfits, etc. in various parts of the country.

A total of seven locations were raided in a case registered by NIA against the Organized Crime Syndicate being run on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, including Goldy Brar, under UA(P)A. The Syndicate has spread its mafia-style criminal networks in several states of the country, as well as abroad, in active conspiracy with Harwinder Singh alias Rinda, a 'designated Individual terrorist'.

These networks have been involved in many sensational crimes, such as the murders of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala as well as religious and social leaders like Pardeep Kumar, besides large-scale extortions from businessmen and professionals.

