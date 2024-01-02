Mumbai: 21-Year-Old Man Stabs Father In Front Of Kids For Refusing To Buy Him Ice Cream | Representational Image

Mumbai: Police in Andheri (West) have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing an acquaintance for refusing to buy him an ice cream.

Awesh Makrani, 21, stabbed Wasim Akaram Abdul Karim Khan, 29, in the chest and stomach in front of his daughters, aged seven and nine. He was remanded in police custody till January 4.

The altercation

According to the police, Khan, a resident of Chand Kawal Chawl in Andheri (West) was taking his daughters out for ice cream on Saturday when Makrani approached him. Makrani asked Khan to buy him an ice cream as well. Khan refused because he did not have much money.

Enraged by the refusal, Makrani stabbed Khan and then ran away. Khan immediately returned home and his brother took him to Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle. After treatment, Khan filed a case against Makrani on Sunday.

“We arrested the accused and produced him in court. The court sent him to police custody until January 4. The accused is a history-sheeter,” an official said.