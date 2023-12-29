 Mumbai: Man Blows Smoke Into Woman’s Face, Kills Her Dad
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, December 29, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
Representative Image

Mumbai: A Bandra resident was stabbed to death on Wednesday at 11.45 pm after he objected to a group of men blowing cigarette smoke into his daughter’s face at a store.

The victim, Shafi Fernandes, his wife Zian and their 25-year-old daughter were at Tony’s store on Chapel Road when the accused, Mohammad Shaikh, 23, and his three friends came in.

Shaikh allegedly deliberately blew smoke towards the couple’s daughter. This led to a heated argument and Shaikh allegedly stabbed Fernandes with a knife. His wife and daughter rushed him to Bhabha Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. “Shaikh was arrested from his JJ Colony residence in Bandra, while the others are on the run,” said police inspector Pradip Karkare.

A case has been registered against them for murder, criminal intimidation, outraging the modesty of a woman, carrying prohibited arms and for breach of peace. 

