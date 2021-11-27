e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:48 AM IST

Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped, murdered in Kurla

Representative Image | Pixabay

A 20-year-old woman was raped and killed by an unidentified person in Kurla area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The woman's body, which had started decomposing, was found in a vacant building.

A case was registered under Sections 376 and 302 of IPC.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:46 AM IST
