Mumbai: 20-year-old woman raped, murdered in Kurla

A 20-year-old woman was raped and killed by an unidentified person in Kurla area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. The woman's body, which had started decomposing, was found in a vacant building. A case has been registered under Sections 376 & 302 of IPC: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2021

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 10:46 AM IST