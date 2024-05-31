 Mumbai: 2 Staffers Of Producer Booked For Stealing, Taking Father's Nudes
Mumbai: 2 Staffers Of Producer Booked For Stealing, Taking Father's Nudes

While one of the accused was recently hired as a caretaker, other worked as a cook.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, May 31, 2024, 09:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

The Santacruz police have booked two staffers, including a caretaker and a cook, of a film producer for allegedly shooting a nude clip of his father and also stealing Rs 22,000. In his complaint lodged on May 29, Ajay Kapoor, 47, said that four months ago, he hired caretaker Sujan Bishwas from 'Disha Career Agency' to look after his 86-year-old father. The elderly had recently undergone hip surgery.

Kapoor further said that while Bishwas started living with them, Abhay Sharma worked as a cook. On the evening of May 27, he heard his father shouting and immediately rushed to his father's room. The elderly complained that Bishwas pushed him, forcing him to walk. During the conversation, Kapoor noticed that the accused was attempting to hide his phone. Upon checking the device, the complainant found a 34-second-long nude clip and obscene photos of his father. When confronted, Bishwas vaguely said that he had to provide the footage to the agency.

Kapoor said that upon further scrutiny, he found an audio message sent to Sharma. Bishwas could be heard saying, “I stole Rs22,000 and kept it in a bag. You carry the bag and leave the residence,” alleged the producer. He added that the same amount, which was kept under his father's pillow, was missing. Amidst all this, Sharma even tried to call Bishwas, but he could not answer. He later deleted the obscene visuals, said Kapoor, adding that he also contacted Sharma, who bluntly refused to return the money. 

