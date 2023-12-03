Mumbai: 2 People Steal ₹24,000-Worth Assets From Saint George Orthodox Syrian Church In Dahisar church

Saint George Orthodox Syrian Church in Dahisar West |

Two unidentified individuals were booked for allegedly stealing Rs 4,000 cash and holy vessels worth Rs 20,000 from the Saint George Orthodox Syrian Church in Dahisar West.

According to the MHB police, the theft took place in the wee hours of December 1.

In the CCTV footage, two accused can be seen sneaking into the church at around 2.40 am, after cutting the window with a sharp weapon. Subsequently, they broke open the lock of the donation box and stole Rs 4,000. They also took away five holy vessels stored in cupboards. The thieves tried to unlock the money box kept in the church's office, but were unsuccessful. They left the premises at 4.10 am.

The incident came to light when Father PN Thomas came to the church at around 8.30 am. He then alerted other members of the institution. A case has been filed against the duo under sections 380 (theft), 457 (trespass) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.