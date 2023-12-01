Mumbai Protestants Launch Online Petition Against Illicit Sale of Church Properties

FPJ

Members of Protestant churches in Mumbai have started an online petition against sale and transfer of community properties by illegal trustees. The petition on change.org, which has collected over 1500 signatures, has asked the state and Central governments to frame laws that will prohibit diversion of properties owned by religious trusts to non-religious use.

Members of Protestant denominations like Church of North India (CNI), Methodist Church in India, Church of South India, and Salvation Army, have been reporting sale of church institutions, grounds, and cemeteries to private groups for commercial purposes without the knowledge of the community for whose benefit the institutions were set up. Church members have warned that many properties are on the verge of being sold or leased out.

The petition says that corruption has spread to the highest ranks of the church trusts, with many high-ranking officials of the church and clergy having being arrested across the country after complaints of their complicity in illegal sale of community property.

The petitioners said that institutions set up over 200 years ago by missionaries, like churches, schools, colleges, hospitals, and grounds dedicated to the spiritual and social needs of the community, are being sold, leased or alienated to non-Christian groups.

One such property transaction that the community has objected to is the plan to sell development rights of land belonging to St Peter's Church and School, Mazgaon. In November, the Free Press Journal reported about this deal. The property belongs to the CNI and church members have alleged that the trust which agreed is not recognised by the Charity Commissioner which has administrative jurisdiction over trusts.

'Government should make policies to protect places of worship'

Deepak Jadhav, secretary of Emmanuel Church, Grant Road, and a mover of the petition, said that governments need to formulate policies to protect places of worship.

“What is happening in the Church of North India is that a group of people who have no legal status are claiming to represent the community and are entering into transactions with builders,” said Jadhav.

“The community is suffering because of the actions (of the illegal representatives). These are the community's properties.”

The petitioners said that the community at large is not aware of what is going on. Everything is worked out and they come to know after the deal is done, said Jadhav, giving the example of Robert Money School in Grant Road where the school buildings and grounds have been leased to a trust to run an international school.

“The Robert Money School was meant for the community and our students used to get admission on a priority basis. Now community members have no access to the place. Nobody was aware that the school had gone from the community’s hands till it was too late,” said Jadhav. The dispute is being heard by the Bombay High Court.

What petition demands

The petition says that church leaders are ‘exhausting the holy church institution lands in our country, which are to be used from generation to generation only for church and welfare purpose’.

Properties which are to be used from generation to generation for Christian community services and church purposes and other social, welfare, medical and educational purposes only and the same needs to be protected.

The petitioners have asked for the implementation of 'The Places of Worship Act 1991', which was enacted to maintain the status quo of religious places as they existed on Independence Day, and ensure that their religious identity is maintained.

Apart from asking for laws that will require religious trusts to be more transparent and accountable to their beneficiaries, the petition has asked that properties of religious trusts that have been illegally transferred for other uses should be given back to their congregations. The petition have also demanded that elections to church trusts boards should be conducted more democratically and transparently.

The petition has garnered support from church members. “Our petition so far has 1515 signatures and good number of comments and moving positively. All genuine. And it's spreading,” said Cyril Dara, lawyer and activist from the Christian Reform United People Association, which started the petition.