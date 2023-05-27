Mumbai: 2 killed as two-wheeler rams into SCLR bridge divider | PTI

Mumbai: Two people were killed on Thursday after their Scooty rammed into a divider at the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road (SCLR) bridge. The victims – Ganesh Aarde, 40, and his friend Rupesh Pednekar, 40 – were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital by locals but were pronounced dead before arrival by the hospital authorities.

The Tilak Nagar police have registered a case of accidental death for Aarde, while another case of section 304A (causing death by negligence) and others of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against him for causing Pednekar’s death.