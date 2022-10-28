Mumbai: Car rams into divider near Bandra BKC bridge, catches fire; caught on camera

e-Paper Get App
The visuals show the car, rammed into divider, going up in flames as the firefighters try to douse it.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 28, 2022, 11:11 AM IST
article-image
The car that had rammed into the divider near Kalanagar in Bandra blazes on | FPJ
A car rammed into divider near Kalanagar flyover in the wee hours of October 28 and caught fire. The fire was doused immediately by the fire fighters and cops were present at the site.

The visuals show the car, rammed into divider, going up in flames as the firefighters try to douse it. Another car has a close call when a car passes by a street light seconds before it came down crashing on the road.

Further details are awaited.

