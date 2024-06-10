Mumbai: 2 Kenyan Women Held By Airport Customs With Smuggled Gold Worth ₹19 Crore | FPJ

The Mumbai Airport Customs officials have seized 32.79 kilograms of gold valued at Rs 19.15 crore across two cases, officials informed on Monday. The gold was found concealed in the inner-wear and baggage of two lady passengers of Kenyan nationality, who were later arrested by the agency.

According to the Customs sources, in the first case, one passenger who had arrived from Nairobi was intercepted and 28 pieces of gold melted bars valued at Rs 6.60 crores were found concealed in undergarments and baggage of the passenger. In the second case, one passenger who had arrived from Nairobi and 70 pieces of gold melted bars valued at Rs 12.54 crores were found concealed in her undergarments and baggage. Both the passengers were later placed under arrest. The Customs officials are now probing who had supplied gold to them and who was supposed to receive the said consignment.

During June 04 & 07, Airport Customs officials had seized over 7.80 kg gold & electronics valued at Rs. 5.54 crore & foreign currency valued at Rs 22 lakh across 18 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold concealed inside metallic rod, undergarments, in body and on the body of passengers.

The Mumbai Airport Customs, during May 31 & June 03 had seized over 15.30 Kg Gold valued at Rs. 9.72 crore & foreign currency valued at Rs 74 crore across 31 cases. The gold was found concealed in various forms like gold dust in wax, crude jewellery, gold bars concealed in an ingenious way inside, in trolley, cardboard sheets, undergarments, in the rectum, and on the body of passengers.