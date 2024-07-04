Mumbai: 2 Held In South Korean Job Racket Case | Representative Image

The Crime Investigation Unit (CIU) probing the South Korean job racket case, in which five people, including two Indian Navy personnel, have been arrested, has found that two of the accused were schoolfriends in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar, Sub Lieutenant Braham Jyoti Singh, Simran Teji, Ravi Kumar and Deepak Dogra have been arrested in the case. The investigation has revealed that Dogra and Singh knew each other in school. Dogra lived in South Korea for three to five years, working as a butcher at first and then as a beauty mask maker. He made between Rs25 and Rs30 lakh and purchased a large plot of land in Jammu and Kashmir. He also played a key role in sending young people in the erstwhile state to South Korea.

“Lieutenant Commander Vipin Dagar was formerly assigned to the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam before joining the Western Naval Command in Mumbai. He was also running a job racket in Chennai,” a source said.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Four More In Fake South Korean Visa Racket Involving Navy Officer

The investigation also revealed that Kumar, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir, submitted documents to the Korean Embassy for a tourist visa. He claimed to have a dental clinic in Nashik, which raised suspicions. After verification, an officer discovered that no such dental clinic or doctor exists in Nashik. When the embassy rejected Kumar’s visa, Dagar picked up a fight with the embassy officials.

Read Also Mumbai Crime Branch Arrests Four More In Fake South Korean Visa Racket Involving Navy Officer

Singh came in contact with Teji through a dating app and both have been very close friends for the past two to three years. Teji was teaching German at a Pune college. She also opened bank accounts in her mother’s and grandmother’s names and was linked to Sharma’s phone number. Approximately Rs43 lakh was deposited in their bank account, while roughly Rs40 lakh was detected in Dagar and Singh’s accounts.

The CIU is also looking into a terror connection in this case. All five accused are in police custody at present.