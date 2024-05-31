Mumbai: 2 Held For Snatching Chain Worth ₹2 Lakh From Ex-Cop In Andheri

Mumbai: 2 Held For Snatching Chain From Ex-Cop In Andheri |

Mumbai: The DN Nagar police arrested two people for allegedly stealing a chain worth Rs 2 lakh from a retired assistant commissioner of police.

The arrest took place on May 28, and the accused were identified as Jenam Kevalit Linkage and Vivek Krishna Rao (both around 25), from Jharkhand.

According to the police, Ashok Khupsare, 78, lives in Sangam Society near Gurukul, Juhu-Versova Link Road, Andheri. He retired from the Maharashtra police force as an ACP in 2005.

Details On The Robbery Incident

On April 24, he left home for a morning walk at 6.30am. While walking on the road in front of Sangam Society, two unknown men on a motorcycle approached him and snatched a chain of Rudraksha beads worth Rs 2 lakh, a topaz stone, a goddess pendant, and a pearl locket from his neck and fled. Khupsare fell down during the struggle, and could not see the motorcycle plate number.

Khupsare approached the police station and filed a case against the two unidentified individuals under Section 392 (robbery) and Section 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. On May 28, the police arrested the two suspects.