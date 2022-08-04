Mumbai: 2 doctors booked for mother, baby's death after C-section in Ghatkopar

Representative | File Photo

Two doctors, earlier attached to Rajawadi Hospital, have been booked six years after a bungled caesarian procedure left a woman and her newborn baby dead.

Two panels of experts blamed the two resident medical officers for causing death by negligence during the C-section. According to police officials of the Tilak Nagar police station, no arrests have been made so far.

In the month of September 2016, Nashik-based Sohrab Ansari had taken his pregnant wife Rukhsana Khatoon to the civic-run hospital located in Ghatkopar for treatment. Reportedly, she would regularly visit the hospital for follow-ups.

On September 20, Rukhsana went into labour and Ansari rushed her to the hospital. Over 6.45 pm, the husband was informed that Rukhsana needed surgery, taking his consent for it. At around 11 pm, he was told that the baby boy was dead and they were trying to save his wife.

According to Mid-Day, the next day at 8 am, the doctors decided to shift the woman to Sion hospital. Ansari was shocked when doctors at the Sion hospital that C-section performed by the Rajawadi doctors was botched and had resulted in profuse bleeding. Rukhsana breathed her last on September 22 morning at the Sion hospital.

The Tilak Nagar police station, thus, filed an accidental death report or ADR, however, the husband complained of lapses and demanded a probe.

Later, experts from the BMC's health department, and a medico-legal team from JJ Hospital went through the case papers and both the committees concluded that there had been negligence on the part of Dr Megha Dharmdasari and Dr Prabjyot Manchanda during the operation leading to the mother and her newborn's death.