Mumbai: 2 Dead After 'Inhaling Toxic Fumes' Inside Goregaon Public Toilet; Probe Underway | File Pic.

Mumbai: In a suspected chemical leak incident reported on Sunday morningat 10:25 am, two men died after allegedly inhaling toxic fumes inside a public toilet near the Ram Mandir railway station area in Goregaon East, Mumbai.

Incident reported near railway station

According to information received, the incident was reported at around 8:30 am on September 27, after local citizen alerted authorities near the Parsi Panchayat Gate, close to Mrunaltai Bridge about the hazards inccident.

Following the incident, several agencies were mobilised to the spot, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) Mumbai Fire Brigade, Mumbai Police, 108 ambulance services, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and BMC ward staff.

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Two men declared dead

According to the data received, the deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Prabhakar Dhanivar and 18-year-old Bhavin Desai. Both were rushed to Trauma Care Hospital for treatment and were declared dead by doctors at around 3:49 am.

The reports further states that the circumstances that led to their exposure to the suspected chemical substance have not yet been established.

Investigation underway

Following the incident, officials launched an investigation and are conducting further checks at the site to determine whether a chemical substance had leaked inside the public toilet and what caused the exposure.

Further details regarding the suspected chemical leak, including the substance involved, how long it may have been present inside the public toilet and the circumstances surrounding the deaths, are awaited.

Authorities are also expected to ascertain whether the victims were inside the toilet when they were exposed to the suspected chemical fumes and whether any other people were affected.