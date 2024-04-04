Mumbai: 2 Booked For Cheating Doctor Over Car Delivery In Agripada | Representational Image

Mumbai: A female doctor living in South Mumbai has lodged a complaint with the Agripada police that her doctor husband's car had to be sent to Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh through transport. For which the complainant searched for a transport company on Google and wanted to send her car to Visakhapatnam through them, but the person from the transport company took the car and did not deliver it.

According to information received from the police, the husband of the complainant Stuti Basu (36) is also a doctor and is associated with Tata Hospital in Parel. Basu's husband Sabyasachi was transferred to Homi Bhabha Cancer Research Center in Visakhapatnam for three months. Sabyasachi wanted to send their car through transport for these three months.

On 24th March, Sabyasachi searched for a car transport company on Google after which the company contacted him over the phone. Among these callers, a person named Pankaj Singh contacted Sabyasachi and said that his car would be sent to Vishakhapatnam through transport and the total cost would be Rs. 17,000.

Sabyasachi liked Singh's offer and transferred Rs 17,000 to the bank account mentioned by Singh. After paying the money, on March 27, a person named Sunil contacted Sabyasachi and said that he was talking to Agarwal Transport Company and he was going to take his car to Visakhapatnam. Sabyasachi gave him the keys of his car and he left with the car.

After taking the car, Singh sent a message to Sabyasachi on WhatsApp saying that he needs to pay for the transport insurance, which Sabyasachi refused to pay and asked Singh to return the car. Singh told Sabyasachi that his car has been taken away for delivery.

When Sabyasachi tracked the car online, he found out that his car had reached Solapur. The next day when Sabyasachi tracked the car, it was written that the vehicle was on hold due to non payment. After which Sabyasachi called Singh and transferred Rs 27,840 to the account mentioned by him.

When the car was not delivered in Visakhapatnam even after paying the money, Sabyasachi asked Singh but he started dodging the topic which made Sabyasachi suspicious and she lodged a complaint with the Agripada police.

A police officer said that the car cost Sabyasachi around Rs 6.50 lakh and he had paid Rs 44,840 to Singh for transporting the car. An FIR has been filed against two people in this case and investigation is underway.