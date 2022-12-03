e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 1st for NCB | Labradors to sniff out drugs

Vishal SinghUpdated: Saturday, December 03, 2022, 02:34 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: With new techniques to sneak drugs into India and across porous state borders, the ways to catch the culprits are also evolving. Some methods, though, remain age old – human skills, intelligence and deploying dogs to sniff them out.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), though, is only making a foray into this technique now. In a first, the agency has trained two Labradors to check airports, post offices, cruise terminals and railway stations. Both the canines have been rigorously trained to sniff out drugs at the Border Security Force’s training centre in Guwahati.

NCB Zonal Director Amit Ghawate said that they keep an eye on large consignments coming into Mumbai, but sometimes they have to search on a large scale. “If we have to conduct search operations at public transport hubs, we check all the luggage ourselves and it takes a lot of time. Now, with the arrival of the Labradors, we will be able to check more luggage in less time,” he said, adding that the canines will be handled by two handlers, who will also be responsible for their daily training.

Officials said Labradors are popular around the world for their intelligence and distinctive adaptability. Be it as pets or in security departments, their ability to smell is very extremely good.

