Mumbai 1993 blasts accused attended Dawood meeting, says CBI

Photos from 1993 blasts | PTI file

In its chargesheet against four accused arrested in May in connection with the 1993 Bombay blasts, the CBI has said that they had attended a conspiratorial meeting for the blasts in Dubai headed by underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

The chargesheet was filed recently against Abu Bakr, Mohammed Saeed, Mohammed Shoaib Qureshi and Mohammed Yusuf Shaikh. The four had been absconding and arrested from Gujarat, 29 years after the incident. The chargesheet stated that they received arms training in Pakistan.

In the conspiracy meeting held in end January-February 1993, they were instructed to go to Pakistan to receive arms training to avenge the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Read Also Gujarat ATS arrests four accused in the 1993 Bombay serial blasts case

Others present in the meeting were absconding accused Mohammed Dossa, convicted accused late Mustafa Dossa, Mohammed Salim alias Salim Kutta among others.

The CBI had earlier this year arrested four absconding accused in the 1993 blasts case. They were caught on May 17, 2022 after being at large for 29 years and were remanded to judicial custody.