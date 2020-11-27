Mumbai: 17-year-old CA aspirant hacks into system of coffee shop chain, transfers customers' credit across nation

A 17-year-old Chartered Accountant (CA) aspirant cheated a city-based coffee shop after he transferred the establishment's gift card money into his own, thus duping them.

The teen, however, allegedly confessed to committing the crime to spend money on friends for partying. Preliminary probe revealed that the teen has transferred gift card money of the customers across the country, duping them all, following which he was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act by Cyber Police and later taken into custody.

According to police sources, a coffee shop customer and gift card holder observed that the money loaded in his account was exhausted despite not being used. When the customer approached the shop, the staffer realised a number of gift cards were exhausted in the same manner. Acting on this information, a complaint was lodged with Cyber Police Station at Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) on September 28.