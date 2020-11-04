Engagement falls apart: Man hacks FB account of fiance, irritates 'fiancée' with messages in Indore

Indore: This is something like the plot of Shah Rukh Khan starrer Darr, where SRK in the flick treads the extra mile to stalk Juhi Chawla and make sure that Chawla's party with screen hubby Sunny Deol is botched everytime. The State Cyber Cell on Wednesday arrested a man for hacking a Facebook profile of a person and sending the message to the complainant's fiancée. The engagement of the complainant fell apart after the accused sent the messages to her fiancée using "his" FB messenger.

THE CASE



SP (cyber) Jitendra Singh said the complainant, Jitendra, from Sanvid Nagar area had lodged a complaint that his facebook profile was hacked by an unidentified person and sent the messages to her fiancée. After receiving the complaint, the cyber cell registered a case under Sections 43, 66, 66-C, 66-D of the IT Act and started an investigation into the case.

A team of inspector Ambarish Mishra, head constable Ramprakash Bajpai and constable Ramesh Bhide was constituted by the officials. During the investigation, the cyber cell detained one Ashutosh Thakur of Bina in Sagar district. He informed the officials that he met the complainant's fiancée at his coaching classes where she was also preparing for a competitive exam.

The accused allegedly informed the officials that he wanted to break the relationship of the girl with the complainant. He somehow managed to hack the fb profile of the complainant and the accused and he "chatted" with the girl. The girl showed the messages to her family members after which the engagement of the complainant was broken. The cyber officials have seized the mobile phone and SIM card used in the crime.