MP Bypolls: Fake voters caught at Index Medical College booth in Indore

Indore: The polling booth at Index Medical College remained the hotspot for both the political parties during voting for bypolls in Sanwer. Both candidates had taken objection during the voting for various issues and voting was also stopped for a few minutes.

Congress candidate Premchand Guddu and district president Sadashiv Yadav claimed to have caught three fake voters at the booth who were trying to cast votes without any identity proof.

Out of three, two girls were allowed to go after warning by the Congress candidate while a man was sent to the police station for further action.

“The man was seen at the polling booth multiple times and he didn’t even have any valid identity card. We caught him trying fake voting and handed him over to the police,” Guddu said.

He had reached the polling booth at Index Medical College at 5 am and took objection during the mock polls as well. He alleged that the seal of the machine was broken before the mock polls started.

Guddu remained at the polling booth throughout the day except a couple of hours in the afternoon while district Congress president Sadashiv Yadav worked as the polling agent from Congress to keep vigil over the voting process.

Moreover, Yadav had also taken objection over identity cards of various voters.

Overall voting percentage of the booth was 43 per cent till the conclusion of voting.

Silawat took objection over youngsters being stopped from voting, argued with officials

BJP candidate Tusli Silawat also reached Index Medical College and took objection when youngsters were being stopped by the officials from voting. Officials informed him that they had stopped him from voting because they didn’t have original identity cards and showing photocopy of Aadhaar Card.

He also argued with the officials over the same.

Polling booth remained in controversy

The polling booths at Index Medical College remained in controversy as Congress leaders had claimed to have caught government employees red-handed while adding fake names in voter lists.

Congress only levelling allegations, voters will answer them: Silawat

“Congress has been levelling allegations since the announcement of bypolls. They don’t have anything to offer and now they are stopping people from voting. These are young voters and will not come in the trap of Congress.”

- Tulsi Silawat, BJP Candidate

People will teach lessons to traitors: Guddu

“Peacefull voting has taken place in Sanwer and the percentage of voting as also high. People voted in our favour and I will win by highest number of votes in all constituencies. People will teach lessons to the traitors.”

- Premchand Guddu, Congress candidate