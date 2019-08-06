Mumbai: 16th breakthrough at Sahar station

Mumbai: Underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, Metro Line-3 achieved 16th breakthrough at Sahar station on Monday, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) tweeted. According to MMRCL, the breakthrough was part of package-6.

A 687 metres drive tunnel boring machine Tapi-1 did to achieve the breakthrough. The tunnelling work commenced from CSMIA T-2 on April 22. It took 105 days to reach Sahar.

On August 2, MMRCL had achieved a similar breakthrough at Mumbai Central station. The 3.8-km-long tunnelling was completed in South bound between Azad Maidan and Mumbai Central.

According to officers, tunnelling in South Mumbai was challenging as it passed through 14 high-rise buildings, 28 heritage structures and old-dilapidated buildings.

The 33.5 km Metro Line-3 project is being implemented at a cost of Rs23,136 crore, with a loan of Rs 13,325cr from Japan Inte­rnational Cooperation Agency (JICA).