Mumbai: 15% Water Cut In City, Suburbs Till March 5, Here's Why

Mumbai, February 28: The water supply in several parts of the city and suburbs was affected on Tuesday, due to the fire in the BMC’s Pise water pumping station on Monday. The civic engineers could repair 15 out of 20 water pumps on a war footing. However, it will take a few more days to repair the third transformer, due to which the civic body has imposed a 15% water cut in the city, eastern and western suburbs till March 5. Thane city and Bhiwandi areas will also face water cuts.

The 100% water cut was imposed after the fire that broke out in one of the three transformers, which was brought under control by 10pm on Monday. “We could start two out of three transformers, which helped us to restore 50% of the water supply in the city and the eastern suburbs by the afternoon. Currently, 15 pumps are working, due to which 70% of water supply is restored in all the areas that were supposed to be affected. One of the transformers has completely burned, it will take time to replace it. The transformer under maintenance will be repaired in a week,” said a senior civic official.

Eastern Suburbs Receives Water Supply:

Several parts of the city and eastern suburbs where water is supplied during the night were affected. Since the eight pumps were repaired by 4am, some parts of the eastern suburbs received water with low pressure.

Sandhya Desai, a resident of BDD Chawl in Sewri said, “Our regular timing of water supply between 4pm to 7pm was changed to 5.30pm to 7pm, but we could at least receive 50% water, which we could store for the next day.”

Water Supply Timing Changed:

A Kala chowkie resident, Bhakti Sawant, said, “Our supply was disconnected without any prior intimation. We had to hire a private tanker to carry out our daily chores.” Sachin Padwal, a former corporator said, “Water supply timing in some parts of Sewri, Sewri Koliwada, Indira Nagar were changed, and the residents received 45% water supply.”

The water supply was affected in areas such as Nahur, Vikhroli, Kannamwar Nagar, Parel, Prabhadevi, along with areas in fag ends as well as hilly areas. The BMC supplies 3,900 million liters of water daily to Mumbai through pipelines located in the Thane and Bhiwandi areas.