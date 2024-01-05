Mumbai Faces Water Shortage Concerns As Lakes Hit Lowest Levels In 2 Years; Decision On Water Cut Awaited

Representational photo | File

Mumbai: The seven lakes supplying water to the city currently hold 65 per cent of their total capacity. Since this is the lowest stock in the past two years, citizens may face water shortages in summer. According to civic calculations, the current supply can last until July 15. However, the decision on implementing a water cut will be made after assessing evaporation rates over the next three months, claims an official.

Only 65% water stock remained compared to 70% in 2023

Last year, the city experienced a 10 per cent water cut from July 1 due to lakes having less than 7 per cent water stock. The BMC utilised the reserve quota of Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes to meet the city's water demand. Subsequent heavy rains in July filled the lakes, leading to the withdrawal of the water cut within a month. Continued intermittent showers in August and September raised the water levels to 99 per cent by October 1. Currently, the lakes have a 65 per cent water stock, compared to 70 per cent last year and 72 per cent in 2022.

'Current stock to last until July 15'

According to a senior civic official, "1 per cent water stock is sufficient for a three-day supply. The current stock will last until July 15. The late arrival and early withdrawal of the monsoon in Mumbai last year, coupled with the absence of October rains, contribute to the lowest lake levels in the last two years. We will seek state government approval to withdraw water from the reserve stock in Bhatsa and Upper Vaitarna lakes." P Velrasu, additional municipal commissioner (projects), reassured, "Current stocks are sufficient, so there's no need to worry about water cuts."