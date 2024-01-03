Mumbai: Residents Face Water Supply Disruption As Major Pipeline Burst At Antop Hill; Repair Work Underway

FPJ

Mumbai: A 600 MM Diameter water pipeline busted at Raoji Ganatra Marg junction, Sheikh Misery Marg, CGS Colony Sector 6 at Antop hill area of Mumbai. According to the Hydraulic department of BMC, The repairing work of the pipeline may continue till late night on Tuesday.

After completion of work and creating required water pressure water supply will be restored. Therefore, Water supply work in F North ward comprises Antop hill area will remain affected in the area.

On January 01, a 300 MM diameter water pipeline started leaking after getting a complaint Hydraulic department had undertaken immediate repairing work. During the course of repairing it has been noticed that another 600 mm diameter water pipeline has also started leaking. Workers of the Hydraulic department finished the repairing work of a 300 MM water pipeline on Tuesday morning.

BMC workers repairing pipeline | FPJ

BMC's updated status on water repair works

BMC has announced that water supply has been restored at C.G.S. Colony, Mahatma Gandhi Nagar, Bhartiya Kamala Nagar. But water supply of areas like Kokari Agar, Vijay Nagar, Sangam Nagar, Dosti Acres, Himmat Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Azad Mohalla, Antop Hill, Wadala east, Ganesh Nagar, ShivShankar Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Indira Nagar, Wadala Transit Camp, Punjabi Colony, Seva Samiti, Mhada Colony, Sion Koliwada, BPT Bangali Pura, Rajiv Nagar areas will have to wait till the repairing work gets over.

BMC had deployed 35 workers including officers for the repairing work. The spot of repair is very narrow and deep therefore it becomes difficult for the workers to repair it. The work is likely to be extended till late night. Therefore the BMC has appealed to citizens to use water stock wisely.

BMC has undertaken major repairing work of Vaitarna pipeline from Thursday morning to Friday morning 10 am. Therefore, 10 percent water cut will be taken in many parts of Mumbai. Moreover, there will be no water supply in Kurla, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup area from Thursday to Friday morning.

According to the BMC official, staff tried to repair leakage on joint of Uppar Vaitarana and Vaitarna 900 mm dia water supply line, but it was very difficult to carry work therefore, BMC need to dry water tunnel between Bhandup complex to Morshi.

According to BMC there will be 10 percent water cut in Colaba, Nariman point, Cuff parade, Sandhurst road, Kalbadevi, Malabar hill, Girgaon, Grant road, Pedder road, Dadar, Mahim, Matunga, Dharavi, Worli, Bandra, Khar and Santacruz area of Mumbai.