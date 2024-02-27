Mumbai: BMC Demolishes 168 Structures For Malad East Road Widening Project

BMC headquarters | File

Mumbai: The BMC demolished 168 residential and commercial structures to widen a 500-metre road in Malad East. The 2.1 Km road will connect Kandivali East to the Western Express Highway in Goregaon East. The project aims to further link to Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project for east-west connectivity.

The 36-mt-wide and 2.1km-length road from Goregaon East to Lokhandwala, Kandivali East, is declared a vital project by the civic body. Accordingly, the BMC has taken the widening of 500 metre of this road, which is known as Reservoir Road from GMLR junction Ratnagiri Hotel to Malad Reservoir in Malad East.

“The 9-mt-wide road has been widened up to 36 metre. The clearing of 500 metre of bottleneck will open a new connectivity to the commuters from Kandivali to GMLR and towards Mulund or to the Western Express Highway,” said a civic official.

The BMC will provide alternative accommodation for 107 eligible commercial and residential structures in Malad East.

The demolition of these structures was carried out by a team from P North ward. “Of these 107 structures, 85 were residential and 22 were commercial structures. We have rehabilitated 800–900 people in the nearby Malad East and Goregaon East,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of P North ward. Around 50 civic workers were deployed along with two poclain machines, two JCBs, and four dumpers for the demolition.