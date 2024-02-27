Mumbai: Spike In BMC Tenders To Get Nod For Basic Works Before Fiscal Ends, Says BMC

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Mumbai, February 27: At a time when the tenure of the elected corporators has expired, the BMC's move to issue over 900 tenders worth a staggering Rs150 crore has raised wide eyebrows. There is growing clamour that the rush to start giving contracts for mega works is being done at the behest of the powers that be, given the impending civic polls.

Sources within the BMC revealed that 292 tenders worth Rs46.72 crore – with a focus on projects in Malad and Kandivali – have been issued within a mere 10 days. The works primarily include constructing pathways, repairing toilet blocks and footpaths, renovating gardens and installing gymnasium equipment in slums.

Here's Why BMC Is In A 'Hurry'

Clarifying why the civic body is in a 'hurry' to announce tenders, an official emphasised the need to start projects within the current fiscal's budgetary constraints. The objective is to get administrative approval sought before the financial year end, even if the work commences thereafter, underlined the official.

Another reason to expedite the issuance of tenders was the urgency on part of the public representatives who want commencement of projects in their respective constituencies before the model code of conduct kicks in.

BMC Commissioner On Several Tenders Getting Nod:

Elaborating further on the spike in tenders, BMC administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal cited the localised nature of such works. He said that most of these tenders pertain to ward-level works. The cumulative amount of contracts for 25 wards equates to just Rs6 crore per ward, with an average of Rs16 lakh per tender.

With a population of nearly 5-7 lakh, each ward sees approx 36 tenders issued. These works primarily focus on the maintenance of essential civic amenities such as stormwater drainage, sewerage networks, footpaths, and repairs of pedestrian lanes, particularly in slum areas, Chahal explained.

He further said that such expenditure is customary in the final stages of the financial year, especially during March. The substantial budgetary expenditures peak during this period not only within the BMC but also across all major government departments, said Chahal.