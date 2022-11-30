Mumbai: 13L measles vax doses with state for regular, special jabs

UNICEF

Mumbai: The state immunisation department has a stock of nearly 13 lakh doses of the Measles-Mumps-Rubella (MMR) vaccine for routine and additional doses to eligible children. Maharashtra has approved a special dose to children aged nine months to five years in hotspots, irrespective of whether they have taken one or both measles shots as part of the routine immunisation programme.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Sachin Desai said all civic bodies will determine the exact number of children who will need a measles shot and areas that are reporting a surge in confirmed cases. As of now, over 1.72 lakh children are due for their first and second doses.

As per the official estimate, 62 outbreaks (34 in Mumbai alone) in the state might have affected nearly 6,800 children. Authorities overseeing the vaccination drives have said the process is likely to extend till the end of winter.

The directions came after a review meeting of technical experts held under the chairmanship of member (health), NlTl Aayog. As per the Ministry order, “Administering the additional Measles and Rubella Containing Vaccines (MRCVs) to all children aged nine months to five years in vulnerable areas should be identified by the state government/UT administration in ‘Outbreak Response immunisation (ORl)’ mode.”

There are around six lakh children aged nine months to five years in Mumbai, and the BMC has identified 1,34,833 children in 33 health posts with the highest number of cases for the special dose. Moreover, there are 30,000 children aged between six and nine months. As per the Ministry, children would be vaccinated in the affected wards where cases in this age group are over 10% of the total cases. In Mumbai, this number stands at 3,496. So far, 12 wards have reported outbreaks and the M-East ward (Govandi) tops with 71 cases.