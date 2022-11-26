e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: 119 detained in hookah parlour raid

A tip-off was received that the establishment was serving tobacco products under the guise of herbal hookah.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 26, 2022, 09:44 PM IST
Hookah | Photo: Representative Image
A total of 119 people, including young women, were taken into custody following a raid at the hookah parlour located at the Mathura Nandan Das Mill Compound, Lower Parel. A case has been booked and fines levied on all the detainees, said the NM Joshi Marg police station under whose limits the 'Epitome Global Dining and Bar' comes.

Acting on a tip-off, the Enforcement Branch on Friday night raided the establishment and found that tobacco products were being served under the guise of herbal hookah. Also, Rs2.37 lakh in cash and 1kg loose tobacco flavours in a plastic box were found in the premises. There was also a possibility of a fire incident given the carefree attitude of smokers, said the police.

Among 119 detainees, 44 were men, 49 women, 19 waiters, a manager and a cashier. Post raid, all of them were handed over to the NM Joshi Marg police for further action. They have been booked under relevant sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertising and Trade, Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution regulation) Act, 2003.

