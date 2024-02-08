 Mumbai: 11-Year-Old Boy Dies After Falling From Terrace While Chasing Kite In Mira Road
Suresh GolaniUpdated: Thursday, February 08, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image | Pixabay

Although the kite flying season is already over, an 11-year-old boy lost his life after falling off the third-floor terrace of his building in Mira Road while chasing a kite on Tuesday evening.

Details of tragedy

The tragic incident was reported from Saryu Complex located in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road. The deceased boy has been identified as- Hamza Qureshi (11)-a class IV student of an Urdu medium school. In an apparent attempt to chase and get the kite, Hamza lost balance and fell in the gap between the two wings of the residential complex.

The boy who sustained a fracture on his leg compounded by serious head injuries was rushed to the government hospital and later shifted to a private hospital where he was declared dead minutes after being admitted. The body was sent for an autopsy and an accidental death report (ADR) in this context has been registered at the Naya Nagar police station.  

